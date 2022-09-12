Three New England Schools Named to List of Top 10 Colleges in U.S.

Two Massachusetts schools and one in Connecticut were ranked among the top 10 colleges in the country in U.S. News & World report's latest rankings released Monday.

MIT ranked number two, with both Harvard University and Yale University tied with Stanford University for the third spot.

Other New England schools included in the top 50 were New Hampshire's Dartmouth College at #12, Rhode Island's Brown University at #13, Massachusetts' Tufts University at #32, Boston College at #36, Boston University at #41, Brandeis University at #44 and Northeastern University at #44.

The University of Connecticut, the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Worcester Polytechnic Institute tied for #67 with Yeshiva University in New York. Clark University in Massachusetts also finished inside the top 100 at #97, tied with eight other schools.

The #1 school was New Jersey's Princeton University.

Three Massachusetts schools -- Williams College (#1), Amherst College (#2) and Wellesley College (#5) also ranked among the top national liberal arts colleges. Maine's Bowdoin college was sixth on that list.

