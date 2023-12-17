Boston Business Journal

Three new shops headed to Arsenal Yards, plus more retail news

By Grant Welker

Arsenal Yards in Watertown continues to fill out with three new tenants announced for next year, following two others that opened just this month.

The sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s Subs, the dog salon Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique, and a J. Crew Factory store are slated for 2024 openings, along with previously announced steakhouse chain Medium Rare.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us