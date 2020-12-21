NFL Pro Bowl rosters: These three players will represent Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have had a disappointing 2020 NFL season, but they will be represented by three players in the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, punter Jake Bailey and special teams ace Matthew Slater were selected to this year's game, the league announced Monday.

The Pro Bowl will not be played as an actual on-field game this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it will be held as a virtual event over an entire week.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Patriots are now left to face some hard truths | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Bailey is the only starter on the AFC roster among the three Patriots players who made the cut. He's become one of the league's best punters and leads all players at his position in net average (46.1 yards per punt).

Gilmore has earned his fourth career Pro Bowl selection. He won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award last season and has continued to play at a high level for New England in 2020.

Slater has now earned nine Pro Bowl selections, the most of any special teams player in league history. The only player in Patriots history with more Pro Bowl nods than Slater is Tom Brady (14).

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is probably the biggest Pro Bowl snub on the team. The 25-year-old star ranks second in the league with eight interceptions and has excelled in coverage throughout the season.