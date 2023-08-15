Three teens charged with random assault on person in Downtown Crossing

Three teens are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted a person in the Downtown Crossing area of Boston on Monday night.

Boston police said they were called to the area of 375 Washington St. in Downtown Crossing at 8:17 p.m. Monday for a report of an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found the victim being treated by Boston EMS for multiple bruises and lacerations.

The victim was treated on scene and declined any further medical attention.

Police said the victim had been randomly attacked by a group of teens. A short time later, officers saw someone matching the description of one of the suspects traveling toward them on a blue bike. When police tried to stop him, he got off the bike and pushed it at officers, fleeing on foot. Police were ultimately able to catch up to the suspect and arrested him.

Other officers were able to arrest two other teens involved in the assault without incident.

The teens -- two 14-year-old males and a 15-year-old male -- were charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (a shod foot) and affray. They were expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.