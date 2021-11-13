Thunder. Hail. Snow? An Hour-by-Hour Look at Saturday's Storm

Another day, another First Alert as the severe threat returns to New England. Potentially strong to severe storms can be producing the chance for strong wind gusts exceeding 50 mph in the most vulnerable sites, mainly eastern New England.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 7 p.m. for much of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

This could damage trees and bring power loss for some areas. With embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours, this system will push through swiftly, moving off by 8 p.m., allowing for a dry night in southern New England. Meanwhile, the northeast will continue to see showers into the overnight hours.

For now, stay weather aware and remain away from windows. You’ll be safer if you cautiously remain indoors from 4 to 8 p.m. when these storms pass through.

Our highs Saturday are cooler than Friday -- values near the mid 50s will drop into the low 50s Sunday, and surprise, surprise… the 40s will be back by Tuesday. This is just a hint to let you start planning for some frosty nights again. You’ll want to keep that ice scraper handy for lows dipping into the 30s and 20s once more.

If you really really miss the good old mild days, we’ll get one more shot into a rise for the 60s on Thursday, but it won’t be lasting for too long. As soon as Friday arrives, the frontal boundary will take care of bringing us back to fall reality and dropping our highs into the 50s once more.

In our marine forecast, we’ll be watching choppy shores, dangerous conditions for mariners and waves that will continue to build up Saturday night. A moderate risk of rip currents will also continue through Sunday morning.