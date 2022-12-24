Patriots

Ticket Prices for Patriots-Bengals Christmas Eve Matchup Are Extremely Cheap

By Justin Leger

Pats-Bengals Christmas Eve ticket prices are unbelievably cheap originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Those looking to sell their tickets to Saturday's New England Patriots-Cincinnati Bengals matchup practically had to give them away.

With the Foxboro temperature in the mid-teens on Christmas Eve, it's clear fans would rather watch the game in the comfort of their own home than at Gillette Stadium. Ticket prices were as low as $20 on Ticketmaster leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The cheap ticket prices aren't a total surprise given the freezing-cold temperatures and the holiday weekend. However, those may not be the only factors for the low price of admission. It could also be argued the $20 tickets are a result of a lackluster Patriots team facing an uphill battle against a playoff contender. New England's offense has been painful to watch in recent weeks and last Sunday's devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders certainly didn't help its cause.

The Patriots will look to improve to 8-7 and hold on to playoff contention with a win over Cincinnati.

