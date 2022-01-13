Tickets for Bills Vs. Patriots Playoff Game Are Much Cheaper Than You'd Think

Tickets for Bills-Patriots playoff game are much cheaper than you'd think originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

If you're comfortable with sitting in an open venue on a very cold night in Buffalo, there are plenty of tickets available for Saturday's AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

These AFC East rivals are set to meet for a third time in the 2021 NFL season. They split the first two matchups, with each team winning on the road.

You'd assume tickets would be hard to come by and expensive for this kind of game. Buffalo has a passionate fanbase that hasn't exactly seen a ton of postseason games over the last 20 years. In fact, the Bills have hosted only two playoff matchups since 1999.

But tickets for this weekend's clash are surprisingly cheap and readily available.

For example, StubHub has tickets in the upper levels for as low as $38 (including estimated fees). Ticketmaster has seats as low as $31. SeatGeek even has tickets below $30. They have seats for $25 apiece in the upper level, as of this writing.

The cheapest tickets on StubHub for Thursday night's Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers game at TD Garden are $46. The return of B's goalie Tuukka Rask, plus the fact that it's indoors, should be noted, but it's still crazy these tickets are more expensive than a bunch of NFL playoff tickets in Buffalo.

The weather forecast currently calls for temperatures in the low single digits with light winds and the possibility of snow. It's not exactly the best weather to sit in for three hours, but again, it's a playoff game against featuring two rivals!

It's totally possible that these tickets will be scooped up before kickoff and the crowd Saturday night will be fired up. If not, the Patriots could benefit from a road environment that's less hostile than what they expected.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Why has Mac Jones been staggering to the finish line? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube