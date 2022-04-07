Tiger Woods will make PGA Tour return at 2022 Masters Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tiger Woods is back.

Woods will make his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour at the 2022 Masters Tournament on Thursday morning, teeing off at 11:04 a.m. ET.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 15-time major champion tweeted on Sunday that he would be a "game-time decision" for the competition. Woods has been practicing at Augusta National Golf Club over the past week.

Woods, 46, hasn't participated in an official Tour event since suffering serious leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash. His most recent Tour appearance was actually at the Masters in November 2020, when he finished in a tie for 38th place.

Woods did partake in the unofficial 36-hole PNC Championship alongside his 13-year-old son Charlie in December. Tiger used a golf cart to get around the course for parts of that event but will have to walk the course at Augusta National. Team Woods finished second in the competition to John Daly and his 18-year-old son John II.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know ahead of the 2022 Masters

This will be Woods' 24th Masters appearance, and he'll be seeking his sixth career green jacket. Woods' most recent Masters victory came in 2019, which was his first major championship in 11 years.

When is Tiger Woods' tee time for the Masters?

Woods is scheduled to begin his round at 11:04 a.m. ET on Thursday, playing alongside Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Joaquin Niemann of Chile. On Friday, the threesome will tee off at 1:41 p.m. ET.

What are Tiger Woods' odds of winning the Masters?

Woods is a long shot to win the tournament given the serious injury he's coming back from. Our partner, PointsBet sportsbook, has him at +5000 to win the tournament, with Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas co-favored at +1200.

However, Woods said Tuesday, "I don't show up to an event unless I think I can win it. So that's the attitude I've had." He acknowledged that walking the course would be a challenge but added, "I can hit it just fine. I don't have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint."

Editor's note: PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.