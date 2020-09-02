TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Gets Her Own Drink at Dunkin'

Charli D’Amelio, 16-year-old Norwalk native and TikTok star, has her own coffee drink at Dunkin,’ and she’s going to be interacting with fans and fellow coffee drinkers through the company’s social media.

The Massachusetts-based chain announced Tuesday that it will be offering “The Charli,” named after Charli D’Amelio, It is a cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl, for a limited time.

“Everyone knows that Charli runs on Dunkin’, and now Dunkin’ runs on Charli,” said Drayton Martin, vice president of brand stewardship at Dunkin,’ said in a statement. “This is the partnership fans have been rooting for since Charli first danced onto TikTok with her Dunkin’ Cold Brew in hand. Charli is one of our biggest fans and the feeling is mutual. We’re thrilled to finally make it official and make it easy for people to run on Dunkin’ just like Charli.”

Charli D’Amelio is on the Forbes’ list of TikTok’s seven highest earners.

According to her profile on Forbes’ the teen posted on TikTok for the first time in June 2019 and her dance videos gained traction last summer and fall.

D’Amelio moved from Norwalk to Los Angeles.

“As TikTok’s most followed star, Charli D’Amelio is known around the world for her iconic dance moves…and her self-professed love for Dunkin’. Now, Charli and Dunkin’ are taking their long-brewing mutual crush to the next level, making their relationship official and delivering the duet her fans have been asking for,” a news release from Dunkin’ says.

Dunkin’ said its Charli x Dunkin’ contest launches on Sept. 9 and fans will be asked to post a photo on Instagram recreating a Charli x Dunkin’ moment using #CharliXDunkinContest.

Then, on Sept. 19, which is National Dance Day, five people will be selected to hang out with Charli virtually and get a few pointers on how to make viral and engaging videos.

Charli will also take over Dunkin’s social channels in September. Learn more about that here.