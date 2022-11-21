TikTok Star Clare Brown Is Flipping The Script on Microagressions

TikTok star Clare Brown, also known as @clarabellecwb, is teaching “European Americans” what it’s like to feel othered in society - straight up with no chaser - along with a dash of humor.

Some of the topics Brown tackles are implicit bias, sexism, religion, and more in her social videos to show people what those in marginalized groups experience daily.

Her cast of characters encourage uncomfortable chuckles and honest conversations.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

During this episode of The Hub Today presents Mom2Mom, Clare Brown shares her journey creating these viral social media videos and where these true topics of conversation come from.

Watch the entire conversation above or listen to the podcast version by scanning the QR code below.

Do you get that feeling of being overwhelmed too often as a parent? Dr. Yael Schonbrun uses 12 science-backed strategies to ditch the guilt, manage overwhelm, and build connection.