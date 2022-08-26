Saving money

TikTok Star ‘Your Rich BFF' Shares Essential Tips on Saving Money

Thinking about saving and investing money is probably not the most fun thing on your to-do list. Vivian Tu, more commonly known on social media as "yourRichBFF", is on a mission to change that.

Her specialty: on-point financial advice, taught and shared in a fun way. Tu says that, "We need to change the narrative about how taboo it is to talk about money." And she does just that.

She started, the "yourRichBFF" account by creating content on social media for her coworker friends who wanted to learn more about money.

Her first video went viral on TikTok -- by the end of the first week she had over 100,000 followers.

She quickly realized there were a lot of people who craved more financial information. So, she decided to make this her job.

Watch the full video above to hear more of her hacks to not only get rich, but stay rich.

