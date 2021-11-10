Time Lord: We have to feel like we can go to war together originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Williams III is in the midst of a breakout season on the court for the Boston Celtics.

Off of it, he feels as though he and his teammates are starting to come together, too.

Following Wednesday's 104-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors -- in which the Time Lord was a game-high plus-20 -- the fourth-year big man said that the Celtics have been bonding more of late.

"I feel like we're coming together off of the court more, actually finding out stuff about each other," Williams said. "We're all basketball players, we all hoop, but we've gotta build that bond, that strength of knowing I can go to war with this guy beside me -- off the court, too, knowing that I can go to war with these guys."

"I feel like we've been stepping up on that, but we've gotta carry it over all year."

Williams had his fourth double-double of the season Wednesday (16 points, 13 rebounds), making a season-high eight field goals.

It's hard to believe, but the Time Lord is the fourth-most tenured Celtic after Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum -- Al Horford, who's left and come back, excluded. If what we've seen through his first 10 games on the court this season in any way resemble his role away from the hardwood, Williams has played a role in the team beginning to bond.