TIMELINE, IMPACT: How Saturday's Snowstorm Will Slam New England, Hour-by-Hour

A major winter storm is threatening to bring over a foot of snow to parts of New England on Saturday, with blizzard conditions possible in some areas.

The NBC10 Boston and NECN weather team has issued a First Alert, with damaging winds and coastal flooding also expected.

The storm is expected to arrive Friday night and move out of our area later Saturday.

Here's a look at what to expect as the storm rolls through New England, updated as of Wednesday morning:

And here's how much snow we're expecting that storm to drop across the region. Our guidance has been consistent with around a foot or two across eastern New England and we continue to see this signal.