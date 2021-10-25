Timeline, Projections as 2 Major Storms Prepare to Blast New England

By Staff Reports

An early season nor'easter is expected to cause problems across New England early this week. The rain has already started to move in on Monday, but things are expected to kick up even further on Tuesday. We're expecting to see A LOT of rain, and we're likely to see power outages and high wind gusts as well. And another potential nor'easter could hit the region on Friday, which is making the Halloween forecast a bit unclear at the moment.

From the timing to the potential impacts, here's a quick look at what this double shot of storms could bring to the region:

17 photos
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
6/17
7/17
8/17
9/17
10/17
11/17
12/17
13/17
14/17
15/17
16/17
17/17

This article tagged under:

BostonWeatherNew Englandweather storiesFirst Alert Weather

More Photo Galleries

Photos: A Look Inside the Home Alone LEGO House
Photos: A Look Inside the Home Alone LEGO House
Colin Powell: A Life in Pictures
Colin Powell: A Life in Pictures
PHOTOS: Blue Origin Launches William Shatner, Others to Space
PHOTOS: Blue Origin Launches William Shatner, Others to Space
Photos: Small Plane Crashes in Santee, California
Photos: Small Plane Crashes in Santee, California
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us