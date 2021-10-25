Timeline, Projections as 2 Major Storms Prepare to Blast New England

An early season nor'easter is expected to cause problems across New England early this week. The rain has already started to move in on Monday, but things are expected to kick up even further on Tuesday. We're expecting to see A LOT of rain, and we're likely to see power outages and high wind gusts as well. And another potential nor'easter could hit the region on Friday, which is making the Halloween forecast a bit unclear at the moment.

From the timing to the potential impacts, here's a quick look at what this double shot of storms could bring to the region: