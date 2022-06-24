TIMELINE: Roe v. Wade Abortion Law From 1973-2022

The case Roe v. Wade was brought by a woman named Norma McCorvey who went under the pseudonym Jane Roe. She sought an abortion in Texas, where it was illegal except to save a mother's life.

May 22, 1970: Roe filed a lawsuit against the local District Attorney Henry Wade, claiming abortion laws were unconstitutional. A three-judge panel on the U.S. District Court ruled in her favor.

1971: The Supreme Court of the United States agreed to hear Roe's case.

January 22, 1973: Roe v. Wade was decided by a 7-2 decision in favor of Roe. The Supreme Court decided women have a constitutional right to an abortion under the 14th Amendment.

September 30, 1976: The Hyde Amendment passes, prohibiting government funds from being spent on abortion services except for rape, incest or life-threatening situations.

June 29, 1992: The Supreme Court ruled on the case of Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey in a 5-4 decision. As the first serious test to Roe's precedent, the case placed new limits on the right to state-level abortion restrictions in Pennsylvania.

June 17, 2003: In a twist, Roe filed a motion with the federal court in Dallas to have her case overturned, arguing that abortion hurts women.

September 14, 2004: Roe's motion was dismissed in the U.S. Court of Appeals by a three-judge panel.

November 8, 2016: Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. During his presidency he appointed three conservative judges to the court - Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — solidifying a conservative majority.

December 1, 2021: Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was brought to the Supreme Court, a case dealing with a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Upholding Mississippi's ban would mean overturning Roe.

May 2, 2022: A Politico report details a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the Court would overturn Roe v. Wade. The news set off protests and rallies across the country.

June 24, 2022: The court ruled 6-3 to uphold Mississippi's law, with the decision to overturn Roe a 5-4 vote. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the conservative justices in the decision to uphold Mississippi's law, but urged a concurring opinion concerning Roe. The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states in the nation.