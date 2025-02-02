WNBA all-time rebounding leader Tina Charles reunites with Sun

The Connecticut Sun continued their active offseason with another notable move Sunday.

Tina Charles, the WNBA's all-time rebounding leader, reunited with the Sun on a one-year contract. Connecticut initially drafted Charles with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft before trading the 6-foot-4 center to the New York Liberty in 2014.

"Today marks an incredible moment in our team's history as we welcome back one of the greatest players to ever grace the WNBA," Sun general manager Morgan Tuck said in a statement.

"Tina not only helped define the success of this franchise during her early years, but she also set the bar for excellence, both on and off the court. Her passion, leadership, and dedication to the game have left an incredible mark on our league, and we couldn't be more excited to have her return to the team where it all began."

Charles was the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2010 and earned MVP honors in 2012. The 36-year-old is an eight-time All-Star, four-time All-Defensive selection, and two-time scoring champion.

Connecticut has undergone a complete offseason overhaul. Led by new head coach Rachid Meziane, the Sun will have a brand new starting lineup after losing Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner, DiJonai Carrington, Ty Harris and Alyssa Thomas via free agency and trades.

Charles, Marina Mabrey, and newcomer Natasha Cloud will take over as the core of the organization.