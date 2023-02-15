Tips for Finding Your Soulmate From a Matchmaking Pro

If you’re sick of swiping, love is not lost! Matchmaker Nia Divris shares some tips for finding a partner without your phone!

First, she encourages people to identify their priorities when it comes to coupling. The team at Three Day Rule Matchmaking has found that people often don’t know what they are looking for — having an outside party, like a matchmaker, help them identify their priorities is a great place to start. Most clients find success when their partner search is rooted in values.

Next, be open-minded! This may mean extending your list of “musts” or giving a date a second or third go. Nia shares that sometimes the spark is lit right away and other times it’s more of a slow burn.

To learn more, head to threedayrule.com

Bertil Jean-Chronberg, Owner of Bonde Fine Wine Shop, shares his perfect pairings for an elevated night for you and your special someone or a little pamper night for some 'you time.'