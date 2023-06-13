Tips for New England drivers going through Philly following I-95 collapse

If you're a New Englander who has to go anywhere near Philadelphia in the near future, you're probably not excited about the idea.

A truck fire caused a portion of Interstate 95 to collapse in northeast Philadelphia Sunday morning, sparking major traffic delays that are expected to intensify this week. AAA Northeast issued a series of tips Tuesday for drivers heading to or through the area.

Here's what they suggest:

Check www.pa.gov/i95updates for the latest details on detours

Travelers from Massachusetts and Rhode Island may want to consider traveling by train

Be aware that the New Jersey Turnpike and the Pennsylvania Turnpike could see increased traffic for southbound drivers heading to places like Washington and Virginia

The airport in Philadelphia has not been affected by the highway collapse, and thee are multiple routes to downtown for people visiting the city

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“Drivers should plan ahead, pack their patience, and stay connected as commuting routes and times will be fluid in the days, weeks and months ahead,” said Mary Maguire, vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “This is a frustrating situation, so remain calm and courteous behind the wheel and don’t engage is aggressive driving behaviors.”