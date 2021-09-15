Berlin

Police Meet With Woman Accused of Assaulting Navy Sailor at Conn. Pizza Shop

Police said tips have led to the "probable identity" of the suspect.

Berlin Police say they have been in contact with a woman accused of assaulting a Navy sailor at a pizza restaurant on the night of Saturday, Sept. 11.

Police said the incident, which was caught on video and has been widely shared on social media, happened at Central Pizza on Mill Street in Berlin around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 11.

In the part of the incident captured on cell phone video, the woman can be heard berating a man in military fatigues and accusing him of wearing a fake uniform and appears to slap him and lash out at him.

Berlin police are looking for a woman who is suspected of assaulting a customer at a restaurant on Saturday night.

Police said the man is a member of the U.S. Navy. NBC Connecticut reached out to the victim and he said he is a student at the Naval Submarine School and described the fatigues as a uniform.

Up until yesterday, police had received no information from the public about the possible identity of the woman involved in the assault. Police said media sharing the picture and bringing more attention to the incident led to several tips yesterday, they followed up on them and that led to the "probable identity of the suspect."

Investigators have met with the woman and she is cooperating, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Berlin
