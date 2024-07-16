Tips to keep your electric bill down in the summer heat

Another hot stretch of weather over the next couple of days means many will continue to crank the air conditioning to stay cool. But that doesn’t come cheap.

If you’re dreading another expensive energy bill, there are some simple things you can do at home to keep costs down.

Massachusetts ranks sixth in the nation for most expensive home energy costs and second for electricity prices, with residents spending upwards of $158 a month on their electric bill, according to a recent WalletHub study.

Bill Stack is an Energy Efficiency spokesperson for Eversource.

“There are a few things people can do -- no cost items in which to keep the home and apartments cool," he explained.

First, make sure to close all curtains and shades around your house. This can help the home feel one to two degrees cooler. The Department of Energy says 76% of sunlight on windows enters in the form of heat.

“Especially the south side of a house, make sure the sun's not coming in,” said Stack. “You want to make sure, the vents for the central ac and the window units are being blocked by furniture or by drapes, and curtains.”

Whether you have central air or a window unit, don’t forget to clean the air filter.

“A lot of people, they put the new filter in at the beginning of the season and then change it at the end of the season,” Stack said. “We recommend you might want to do it monthly, especially this year.”

If you have ceiling fans around the house, make sure they are rotating counterclockwise in the summer to push cool air down. Turn them off when you’re not at home.

Stack also recommends unplugging your electronics to eliminate what’s known as "phantom power."

"Ten to 15% of your monthly bill is based off this phantom power. If you have phone chargers that you leave plugged in -- even when they're not on the phone -- if there's a transformer applied to those charges, they're drawing power as well.”

If you’re having trouble paying your energy bill this summer, make sure to contact your utility company.

“If your income takes a significant drop and you hit a certain level, you get a discount rate depending on your income level,” said Stack.

While at home, the Department of Energy recommends setting the thermostat at 78 degrees Fahrenheit. If you can, switch to using a programmable thermostat to keep your home warmer while you are away and sleeping. The DOE estimates consumers can save as much as 10% a year by turning their thermostat back 7 to 10 degrees for 8 hours a day from its normal setting.

For more energy-saving tips, visit Mass Save.