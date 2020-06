Tiz The Law won the 2020 Belmont Stakes on Saturday afternoon in Elmont, New York in a time of 1:46.53. Tiz The Law becomes the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes since 1882.

The race was originally scheduled to be held on June 6 but was delayed to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The 152nd running of the race was the first in this year’s quest for the Triple Crown The Kentucky Derby will be held on September 5 and the Preakness Stakes will take place October 3.