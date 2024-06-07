Retail

TJ Maxx and Marshalls store workers now wearing body cameras

TJX Companies didn't share its policy of when the cameras are turned on, but a spokesperson says video footage is only shared upon request from law enforcement or in response to a subpoena.

By Staff Reports

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Several retail chains are having some workers wear body cameras — similar to police officers — to help prevent theft.

TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, says the measure is also meant to keep customers and employees safe.

The parent company, headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, didn't share its policy of when the cameras are turned on, but a spokesperson says video footage is only shared upon request from law enforcement or in response to a subpoena.

The cameras will only be used by trained employees, according to The Boston Globe.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Massachusetts news

Pride month 6 hours ago

This Pride Month, Bellingham man fulfills dream of donating blood: ‘It feels awesome'

Bedford Jun 6

Woman shoots and kills her parents outside Bedford home, DA says

Karen Read Jun 6

Key state police investigator returns to the stand in Karen Read trial

This article tagged under:

RetailMassachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us