Boston Business Journal

To Protest Police Brutality, Black Professionals Stand, Silent, at Faneuil Hall

By Greg Ryan, Boston Business Journal Law and Money Reporter

Gary Higgins/BBJ

The black executives and professionals who make up the Boston Men’s Dinner Group typically meet in restaurants or corporate offices after hours, at places like HubSpot and PricewaterhouseCoopers, to network, break bread and enjoy each other’s company.

But this past weekend, the killing of George Floyd, and the ensuing demonstrations nationwide, prompted the business-minded group’s members to do something they’ve rarely done in its nearly 20-year history, according to its leaders: organize a protest.

The group brought together dozens of black men on Saturday afternoon, taking up the entirety of the plaza that serves as the entrance to Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Quincy Market. There they stood, in near-total silence, for an hour and a half — most of them in suits in the 90-degree heat. They stared ahead at City Hall's facade, masks on, at least six feet apart.

