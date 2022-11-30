‘To the People of Boston, Thank You': Prince William Issues Statement Upon Arrival

The Prince and Princess of Wales landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, officially kicking off their 3-day royal visit to the city.

Just as they landed, Prince William tweeted out a statement from his royal account, expressing excitement for the visit and thanking Boston for playing host.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome to Boston," the statement said. "On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness."

To the people of Boston, thank you pic.twitter.com/dUHmHdIVey — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2022

"My grandmother was one of life's optimists. And so am I. That is why last year we launched The Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet."

"To the people of Boston, thank you. I'm so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of The Earthshot Prize in your great city. Catherine and I can't wait to meet many of you in the days ahead."

William signed his tweet, simply, "W".

The royal couple is next scheduled to attend a welcome ceremony hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu at Boston City Hall around 4:45 p.m.