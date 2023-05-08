Toast Abruptly Ends Its Fenway Lease

Toast Inc. is planning to end its lease in one of Fenway's landmark buildings five years earlier than expected, at the cost of an early termination fee worth $16 million.
The Boston-based restaurant management platform provider said in a regulatory filing on Monday it signed a contract to vacate certain spaces of its headquarters located at 401 Park Drive, where it moved in the summer of 2015.
