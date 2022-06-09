Today Only, Big E Tickets Discounted to $9

We are 99 days away from the Big E and tickets are on sale today for $9, but the deal is just for purchases made today.

Regular admission to the fair is $15, but the Eastern States Exposition is holding a one-day Flash Ticket Sale on Thursday, June 9. Admission tickets will be sold for $9 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. online at www.TheBigE.com.

The Big E is happening from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2.

There is a limit of eight tickets per order and the tickets can be used for any one day of the fair, according to the Eastern States Exposition.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In 2021, nearly 1.5 million people attended, which Eastern States Exposition said marked “the historic designation of the third largest in North America for the first time in its 105-year history.”

Music at the 2022 Big E

We are learning about the music lineup for the Big E. Find more information online here.

Big E Arena

Sept. 16: Dropkick Murphys

Sept. 18: Brantley Gilbert

Sept. 23: Nelly

Sept. 24: Sublime with Rome

Sept. 25: Bring Me The Horizon

Court of Honor Stage

Sept. 16-18: Modern English

Sept. 17: KT Tunstall

Sept. 19-20: The Yardbirds

Sept. 21: The Main Squeeze

Sept. 21-22: Canned Heat

Sept. 22: Johnnyswim

Sept. 23: Tai Verdes

Sept. 24: DJ Jazzy Jeff

Sept. 26-27: Boogie Wonder Band

Sept. 28-29: José Feliciano

Sept. 28: All-4-One

Sept. 29: ERNEST

Sept. 30: Baha Men

Sept. 30: Alien Ant Farm

Oct. 1: American Authors

Oct. 2: John Waite

Get more information on the entertainment lineups here.