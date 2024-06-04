Toddler wandering out of laundromat killed in hit-and-run in Hartford, Conn.

A toddler who wandered out of a laundromat was killed in a hit-and-run in Hartford on Monday night.

Officers were called to New Britain Avenue just before 11 p.m. It was reported that a toddler had been hit by a car.

According to police, a one-and-a-half year old female was found unresponsive in the road. She was taken to Connecticut Children's and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the toddler wandered out of the open door of the laundromat and into the road. She was then hit by an evading vehicle that went westbound on New Britain Avenue.

Authorities said the evading vehicle is a 2013 black BMW 328xi with a Connecticut license plate of BD98328. The vehicle is not reported stolen, police added.

The investigation is ongoing.