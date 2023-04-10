Conn. High School Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Student

State police have arrested a Tolland High School teacher who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student several years ago, during the 2014-2015 school year.

Kris Coffey, 43, of Coventry, has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree and sexual assault in the fourth degree.

State police said the Tolland Resident State Trooper's Office conducted a lengthy investigation that stemmed from an anonymous tip to the Department of Children and Family in early February, which revealed that a Tolland High School teacher had an inappropriate relationship with a high school student sometime in the 2014-2015 school year.

State police said the victim told them that she would eat in Coffey’s room with other students and one day, near the end of the school year, Coffey told her he had feelings for her. She felt nervous and anxious, started to cry and did not remember saying anything back, she told police.

A couple of days later, she received an e-mail from Coffey’s account that said, “thanks for letting me get that off my chest.”

At some point, they met weekly at UConn and the relationship escalated into “a dating relationship,” according to the arrest warrant application.

According to the police documents, Coffey exposed himself to the victim in his classroom and the two would kiss.

After graduation, the victim told police, Coffey cast her aside and told to “move on,” according to police.

State police said Coffey provided a confession to troopers and was taken into custody on Friday.

He told them that his relationship with the victim started through personal email, they became sexual over time and he fondled her over her clothing, according to the arrest warrant application.

Coffey also told police that she continued to email him after he ended the relationship and he was “terrified she would tell someone about the relationship we had,” according to the arrest warrant application.

He was held on a $150,000 court set-bond and is scheduled for a court date on May 12.