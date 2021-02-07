Tom Brady

Tom Brady After Super Bowl Win: ‘We're Coming Back'

By Justin Leger

Brady after Bucs' Super Bowl win: 'We're coming back' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you were thinking Tom Brady would call it a career after Super Bowl LV, think again.

As Brady celebrated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' dominant 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, he made it very clear he's returning for at least another season.

"Right, Tom? There's more to come as far as football," CBS' Jim Nantz asked the 43-year-old during the postgame ceremony.

"Yeah, we're coming back," Brady responded.

So there you have it.

Brady is now a seven-time Super Bowl champion and a five-time Super Bowl MVP. Given how he performed throughout the 2020 season and the playoffs, it's no surprise he's looking to make a run for ring No. 8.

