Tom Brady Booed on Opening Drive for Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium

By Jake Levin

WATCH: Tom Brady hears it from fans at Gillette Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady received almost nothing but applause when he first stepped onto the turf at Gillette Stadium for the first time as a visitor prior to Sunday night's game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Keywords being, prior to the game.

After kickoff, Brady heard a decidedly different reaction from the Foxboro faithful.

Unfathomable as it may seem, Brady received a fairly consistent chorus of boos when the Buccaneers began their first offensive series Sunday. It warrants mentioning that Tampa Bay gathered around the Patriots' logo at midfield right before exiting the field for pregame warmups, but it wasn't booed when its defense took the field on New England's opening drive.

A brief tribute video for Brady aired on the jumbotron at Gillette Stadium shortly before kickoff as well, eliciting almost exclusively cheers for the quarterback who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

