Tom Brady Cuts Press Conference Short After Bucs' Loss to Washington

Frustrated Tom Brady cuts press conference short after Bucs' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Life has been pretty good for Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, but Sunday was a rare exception.

The Buccaneers quarterback threw two first-quarter interceptions in his team's surprising 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.

Brady's Bucs scored just one touchdown with 273 total yards of offense to lose their second game in a row, falling to 6-3 on the season. The former New England Patriots quarterback clearly wasn't happy with Sunday's results, and it showed in his postgame press conference.

Here's Brady's entire press conference, which lasted less than two minutes and would have lasted about 55 seconds had reporters not asked the QB to stick around for a few more questions:

Tom Brady’s entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds. You can hear @gregauman ask him to stay longer. I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. “I like to win,” he said. pic.twitter.com/DHXxvg021N — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 14, 2021

Here's a sampling of Brady's responses:

"We just never really played on our terms."

"Not a great day of football for us. Doesn't matter who you play if you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors."

Reporter: What did you see on your two interceptions?

"We started with the ball and they came away with it."

Reporter: Can you describe how you're feeling right now?

"I like to win."

Brady's brief press conference may look familiar to Patriots fans: The 44-year-old QB usually kept his postgame remarks very short after rare losses in New England.

Brady isn't used to losing in Tampa Bay -- this was just his third loss in nearly an entire calendar year -- and didn't play particularly well Sunday, so his frustration certainly was warranted.

The Bucs will look to bounce back in Week 11 against a team that's beaten Brady twice on the big stage: the New York Giants.