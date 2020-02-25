Tom Brady Opens Up About Kobe Bryant Tragedy in Instagram Post

Tom Brady on Tuesday issued a statement on Instagram eulogizing Kobe Bryant, saying the NBA star's tragic death "deeply affected" him.

In the post, titled "What's Really Important," Brady said that the loss of Bryant, who was killed along with his daughter, Gigi, and seven others in a helicopter crash in California last month, had brought him "many tears."

"I've witnessed the well-deserved outpouring of love and support for the families that had so much left to give, and it's helped me reflect and gain perspective," Brady wrote. "I know that love, peace and joy will always endure. And in this tragedy, I have learned so much."

Bryant, like Brady, played 20 seasons for the same team, winning five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant retired before his 21st season, however, in 2016.

Whether Brady returns to New England for a 21st season is up in the air, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.