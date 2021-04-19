Patriots

Brady Expects to Be Ready for Minicamp After Knee Surgery

The Buccaneers quarterback joked he didn’t know “if I can go this week,” then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions

Tom Brady expects to be ready for June minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. Speaking at a fundraiser for Bucs coach Bruce Arians’ foundation, the 43-year-old quarterback joked he didn’t know “if I can go this week.” He then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions. Bucs players, along with those from half the league’s teams, have said they will not attend voluntary offseason workouts, which could begin Monday. Minicamps are mandatory for players fit to participate.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PatriotsNFLTom BradyquarterbackBuccaneers
