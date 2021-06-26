Tom Brady Gives In-Depth Explanation of Viral Lombardi Trophy Toss

Brady gives in-depth explanation of infamous Lombardi Trophy toss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady had a lot of fun -- perhaps too much fun -- during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade in February.

The most iconic image from that parade was Brady tossing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to a boat occupied by many of the Buccaneers wide receivers as well as tight ends Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski.

Brady was a guest Friday night on HBO show "The Shop: Uninterrupted", where he explained his thought process behind tossing the trophy, and also the differences between championship parades in New England and Florida.

Check out Brady's comments in the video below:

The revelation that the bottom part of the Lombardi Trophy is "sharp" is an interesting one. It sounds like Brady was fortunate he didn't hurt his hand by tossing the trophy in the manner he did.

It wouldn't be surprising at all if Brady and the Bucs are celebrating in the water of Tampa Bay again next February. They will enter the upcoming 2021 NFL season among the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI after bringing back all 22 starters from last year's title-winning roster.

