Tom Brady being inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

The big event gets underway at 7 p.m.

By Jeff Saperstone

Tom Brady is set to be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

Why now? Well, it's the 12th day of the sixth month -- 12 for Bradys's number, and six for hte number of Super Bowls he won here.

Gillette Stadium is going to be packed for the star-studded event, which gets underway at 7 p.m.

Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Julian Edelman and Drew Bledsoe are just some of the big names set to be here.

They will all watch Brady become the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The greatest quarterback in NFL history spent 20 seasons with the Pats, winning six Super Bowls in his time here, and was a three-time league MVP.

NBC10 Boston caught up with some current Patriots players, including quarterback Bailey Zappe, who has never met Brady but will be in attendance on Wednesday night.

"The first time I meet him I'm gonna be starstruck because I've never met him," Zappe said. "But it's gonna be awesome."

There will be a red carpet from 5:15 to 7 p.m., hosted by former Patriots' Jason McCourty and Deatrich Wise Jr. That's followed by the ceremony from 7 to 9 p.m., hosted by NBC's Mike Tirico. The events will be streamed live on Patriots.com, the Patriots' YouTube channel and their social media platforms.

If you're lucky enough to have tickets, be sure to get there early. Parking lots will open at 3 p.m., and area police are warning about potential traffic delays.

