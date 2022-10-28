Tom Brady is in unprecedented territory after Bucs' latest loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It's been a season of firsts for Tom Brady. And not in a good way.
Entering Week 8, the 45-year-old quarterback hadn't lost three games in a row since his 2002 season with the New England Patriots. And he had never been two games under .500 in 22 seasons as a full-time NFL starter.
That all changed Thursday night, when Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens to suffer their third straight defeat and fall to 3-5 on the season.
Here's some historical context behind Brady's struggles with the Bucs' this season:
Statistically, Brady put up respectable numbers Thursday night, completing 26 of 44 passes for 325 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also made several impressive throws, including a pair of deep balls to Mike Evans and a missile to Chris Godwin over the middle.