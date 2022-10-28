Tom Brady is in unprecedented territory after Bucs' latest loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a season of firsts for Tom Brady. And not in a good way.

Entering Week 8, the 45-year-old quarterback hadn't lost three games in a row since his 2002 season with the New England Patriots. And he had never been two games under .500 in 22 seasons as a full-time NFL starter.

That all changed Thursday night, when Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens to suffer their third straight defeat and fall to 3-5 on the season.

Here's some historical context behind Brady's struggles with the Bucs' this season:

With the Buccaneers' loss, Tom Brady is multiple games under .500 as a starter for the first time in his NFL career. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2022

Tom Brady hasn’t been two games under .500 as his team’s starting QB since the 1998 Michigan team was 0-2. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 28, 2022

The last time Tom Brady lost three in a row before tonight?



20 YEARS AGO TODAY: October 27, 2002.



A 24-16 Patriots loss to the Broncos. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2022

Statistically, Brady put up respectable numbers Thursday night, completing 26 of 44 passes for 325 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also made several impressive throws, including a pair of deep balls to Mike Evans and a missile to Chris Godwin over the middle.