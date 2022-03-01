Tom Brady just gave another cryptic answer about a possible comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is Tom Brady actually done playing football?

That's been a hot topic ever since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback announced his retirement one month ago -- in part because Brady himself hasn't closed the door on a potential comeback.

During an interview Tuesday morning, Brady continued to leave that door open.

Before playing alongside Louis Oosthuizen at the 2022 Seminole Pro-Member in Juno Beach, Fla., Brady was asked by PGA Tour Radio’s Taylor Zarzour if his SiriusXM podcast with Jim Gray is his only job right now.

Brady's response: "To be determined. I got a lot going on, but today it’s golf."

Again, there's not much there. But again, Brady easily could have said, "Yeah, I'm retired from football. Give up the dream."

The 44-year-old just led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns while nearly rallying the Bucs into the NFC Championship Game, so it's clear he's physically capable of returning for a 23rd NFL season.

He's insisted he wants to devote more time to his family and business ventures, but when training camp and the preseason roll around this summer, perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl champion will get the itch to run it back one more time.

The NFL community appears prepared for that possibility. Bucs general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday morning the team will "leave the light on" for Brady if he wants to return to Tampa Bay (he's technically under contract with the Bucs for the 2022 season until he files his official retirement paperwork), and NBC Sports' Peter King recently shared his "educated hunch" that he wouldn't be surprised if Brady decides he wants to return in the next year or two.

Then again, Brady remaining in the spotlight is good for his brand(s), so maybe he's just trying to drum up a little extra business for his new clothing line. But the status of the GOAT remains worth monitoring as the 2022 season approaches.