Tom Brady Makes April Fools' Day Joke That Many Fans Will Wish Was Real

Brady makes April Fools' Day joke that many MLB fans will wish was real originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Remember the Montreal Expos?

The franchise moved from Montreal to the nation's capital for the 2005 season and became the Washington Nationals.

It was a sad time for baseball fans in Canada and throughout the world. The Expos were a beloved franchise who at one point drafted, developed or otherwise acquired some of the best players of the 1990s and 2000s, including Vladimir Guerrero, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Larry Walker and others.

It would be great if Major League Baseball put a team back into Montreal through relocation or expansion. There is a huge appetite for baseball in Quebec.

One person who would be excited about an Expos comeback is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who made an April Fools' Day joke Thursday on Twitter that many baseball fans probably wish was real.

With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has accomplished pretty much everything in the NFL, so why not try baseball like Michael Jordan?

In all seriousness, Brady was actually drafted by the Expos in 1995 as an 18th round pick. Luckily for the Buccaneers and New England Patriots, he decided to pursue a football career instead. It's safe to say he made the right choice.