Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Share Moment Before Patriots-Bucs Game

WATCH: Brady and Kraft hug, share a moment before Pats-Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is back in New England, and he knows a few people around these parts.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback arrived at Gillette Stadium on Sunday about three hours before facing his longtime former team, the New England Patriots.

Brady made plenty of memories over his 20 years in Foxboro, and he couldn't help but crack a smile as he walked in the building for the first time since leaving the Patriots in 2020 free agency.

The 44-year-old quarterback also ran into Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the bowels of the stadium shortly after his arrival.

NBC's cameras captured the special moment between Kraft and Brady, who was chatting with Drew Brees when Kraft approached him.

Kraft spoke glowingly of Brady earlier Sunday, admitting he'd like to see the future Hall of Famer retire as a member of the Patriots. The two maintained a close relationship even after Brady left for the Bucs, with Kraft rooting for his former QB in last season's Super Bowl.

You probably won't see Brady and Bill Belichick share a similar warm embrace, but the former QB-head coach duo might find time to say a quick hello when the cameras aren't on them.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bucs is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.