Tom Brady Suffers Injury in Win Over Dolphins; Will He Play Thursday?

Tom Brady addresses thumb injury entering short week vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Despite what the box score suggested, Tom Brady wasn't at 100% on Sunday.

The Buccaneers quarterback suffered a right thumb injury in Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins and was seen wearing tape on his thumb and wrist after the game, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

While Brady is expected to play Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, his injured thumb may "require some maintenance," The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Monday.

The 44-year-old quarterback looked no worse for wear Sunday in Tampa Bay, torching the Dolphins for 411 yards and five touchdown passes to achieve a career first despite suffering the injury early in the game, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Never one to discuss his injuries publicly, Brady didn't expand on the subject after the game -- although he did confirm he's dealing with something.

"In my younger days, I probably would have never showed you guys," Brady said Sunday, via Laine. "I'd probably try to keep it a secret. But, I think, at my old age, I don't care so much.

"It's just kind of a football injury, so I'll do my best to get ready for this game -- we'll see what happens."

Brady reportedly played the entire 2020 season on a torn MCL and played through all sorts of injuries (including to his throwing hand) with the New England Patriots. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is off to a scorching start in 2021 with an NFL-leading 1,767 passing yards through five games, so it's worth monitoring whether his latest ailment slows him down in Philly.

"It's a challenge. But they have the same challenge, too," Brady said of playing on a short week. "Get a lot of hydration, get a lot of treatment, get a good night sleep and then be ready for the week."