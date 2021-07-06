Tom Brady Takes Part in Hilarious ‘Jeopardy' Promo for ‘The Match' Golf Event

Tom Brady takes part in hilarious 'Jeopardy' promo for 'The Match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The next edition of the "The Match" golf tournament takes place Tuesday in Montana when six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady team up to compete against Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau.

All four participants have engaged in friendly trash talk over the last few weeks, which has produced some pretty funny moments.

They also took part in a mock 'Jeopardy' game to help promote Tuesday's competition. The video was released Tuesday morning on social media, and the final question was particularly comedic.

Phil Mickelson was asked the following question:

"He led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, is the architect of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of sports and is known far and wide as the GOAT."

The answer is, "Who is Tom Brady", right?

Well, not so fast. Find out the correct answer in the video at the link below (at the 2:20 mark):

Nobody was safe during this round of Jeopardy 💀@TomBrady, @AaronRodgers12, @PhilMickelson and @b_dechambeau tee off at #CaptialOnesTheMatch TODAY.



Watch starting at 5pm ET on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/B1KqhBzZC7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2021

DeChambeau's reaction to "Who is Bill Belichick?" as the answer was pretty good. Brady, to his credit, handled it well, too.

"The Match" is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET. Brady and Mickelson lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in last year's event. Will the Brady/Mickelson tandem break through in 2021? Oddsmakers don't think so.