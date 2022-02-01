Tom Brady Thanks Patriots and Their Fans in Instagram Story After Retirement Reveal

Tom Brady thanks Patriots, their fans in Instagram story after retirement reveal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the biggest reactions to Tom Brady retiring from the NFL on Tuesday, at least around the six New England states, was that he didn't mention the Patriots, their fans, Bill Belichick or Robert Kraft in his lengthy announcement on social media.

Most everyone else was mentioned, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his family, his friend Alex Guerrero and even his business ventures.

The Patriots were surprisingly absent, which was strange when you consider he spent the first 20 years of his Hall of Fame career in New England and won six Super Bowl titles with the franchise.

Brady eventually thanked the Patriots and their fans Tuesday afternoon with posts on his Twitter and Instagram pages:

Thank You Patriots Nation â¤ï¸



Iâm beyond grateful. Love you all. https://t.co/kXm2ET27Dk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2022

Will this satisfy fans who were annoyed at Brady omitting the Patriots in his official announcement?

In the grand scheme of things, it's really not worth being upset over. Brady will always be known as a Patriots player and his accomplishments in New England speak for themselves.