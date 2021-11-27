Tom Brady

Tom Brady Was Very Fired Up After Michigan Beat Ohio State

As Michigan's most famous NFL alumnus, Tom Brady was watching Saturday's game against Ohio State very closely.

By Darren Hartwell

It took 10 years, but Tom Brady and his Michigan brethren finally have bragging rights over Ohio State.

The No. 5 Wolverines took down the No. 2 Buckeyes 42-27 in Ann Arbor on Saturday, snapping an eight-game losing streak against their historic rival that dated to 2012.

As Michigan's most famous NFL alumnus, Brady was watching Saturday's game very closely -- and was very fired up after Michigan's Hassan Haskins scored the clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Check out Brady's reaction on his Instagram story below, via ESPN's Jenna Laine (sound on):

"Let's go baby! Go Blue!" the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback yells in delight. "Where you at? Go Blue, let's go baby!!"

Brady has lost plenty a friendly wager on Michigan-Ohio State in the past -- including to former Patriots teammate Mike Vrabel in 2012 -- but now he can get some revenge.

Several Patriots players who hail from Michigan joined Brady in their excitement Saturday afternoon, including pass rushers Chase Winovich and Josh Uche and rookie linebacker Cameron McGrone.

Michigan's work isn't done yet, though: The Wolverines will square off against Iowa next weekend in the Big 10 Championship Game.

