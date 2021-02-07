Tom Brady Wins Fifth Super Bowl MVP Award After Buccaneers Beat Chiefs

Tom Brady wins fifth Super Bowl MVP award after Bucs beat Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The greatest player in NFL history has added another Super Bowl MVP to his Hall of Fame résumé.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady led his team to a 31-9 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

Brady has now won a record seven Super Bowl titles -- two more than any other player in league history and one more than any franchise.

Brady completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 201 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The 43-year-old's excellent performance earned him Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time. Brady improved on his own record total for the most Super Bowl MVP awards of all time. San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has the second-most with three.

The Bucs quarterback won his first four Super Bowl MVPs with the New England Patriots. Here's a recap of his five Super Bowl MVP awards.

Super Bowl XXXVI vs. Rams: 16-for-27, 145 yards, one TD, zero INT

Super Bowl XXXVIII vs. Panthers: 32-for-48, 354 yards, three TD, one INT

Super Bowl XLIX vs. Seahawks: 37-for-50, 328 yards, four TD, two INT

Super Bowl LI vs. Falcons: 43-for-62, 466 yards, two TD, one INT

Super Bowl LV vs. Chiefs: 21-for-29, 201 yards, three TD, zero INT

Brady also became just the second quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl with multiple teams (joining Peyton Manning), and he's the first QB to start and win a Super Bowl with teams in each conference.