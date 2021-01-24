Tom Brady's Buccaneers Become First NFL Team Ever to Accomplish This Amazing Feat

Tom Brady's Bucs become first NFL team ever to accomplish this amazing feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is 43 years old and still finding ways to make NFL history.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback helped his team punch a ticket to Super Bowl LV with a 31-26 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

The victory makes the Buccaneers the first team in league history to reach a Super Bowl that is to be played in its home stadium.

Super Bowl LV will be hosted by Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Feb. 7. It will essentially be a home game for the Bucs, who compiled a 5-3 record at home during the 2020 season. They were 9-2 on the road, including their three playoff victories to this point.

A few teams have come fairly close to playing a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The most recent example was the Minnesota Vikings. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game in 2017, denying them a chance to play Super Bowl LII in front of their home fans. The Eagles went on to beat Brady and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium two weeks later.

Super Bowl LV will be Brady's 10th appearance on football's grandest stage. He won six of his previous nine -- all with the Patriots -- with the most recent triumph coming in Super Bowl LIII in 2018.