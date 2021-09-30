Tom Brady's Mindset Entering Bucs-Patriots Game Isn't Surprising

Brady's mindset entering reunion game vs. Pats isn't surprising originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tom Brady knows the drill.

He knows much will be made of his return to New England on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and of his 20 years with the Patriots that ended rather abruptly in March 2020.

Any feelings Brady has about his former teammates and coaches won't change his mindset entering Sunday night, however.

"I have nothing but incredible thoughts, memories, emotions towards all the football experiences I've had," Brady told reporters at his press conference Thursday. "(New England) obviously is the one that's the longest, and I still have a lot of great friends there.

"But they know I want to kick their butt this week. They'll know exactly how I'm feeling once I'm out there."

For a few years, Tom Brady’s social media feeds included surreal illustrations of New England Patriots victories. Let’s just say that some of them were very, very abstract.

That answer shouldn't surprise anyone who watched Brady operate in New England. Much like his former coach, Bill Belichick, Brady is solely motivated to beat his next opponent, which this week happens to be the Patriots.

Brady still has plenty of respect for the players he overlapped with in New England, however. The 44-year-old QB listed nearly every Patriots defensive player while describing the challenge of facing their defense and admitted it will be nice to catch up with his ex-teammates after Sunday's game is over.

A Duck Boat Down Memory Lane: Photos of Tom Brady at Patriots Super Bowl Parades

"Obviously I understand the opponent, and I know all those guys," Brady said. "They're some of my great friends. They will be for the rest of my life. I know a lot of coaches, players, the owners, the staff. It'll be great to see everyone after the game.

"But up until the game, I'm focused on trying to go win a football game."

Patriots Talk Podcast: How much will the heat of Brady spotlight impact Mac Jones? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Patriots feel the same way about Brady -- especially running backs coach Ivan Fears.

"I love Tom Brady. I always have," Fears said earlier this week. "... But right now, that SOB is on the enemy. So however you put it, he's the enemy.

"I still love him, I think he's a great person, but I'm not going to be sharing any love when it comes to game time. We'll share that love afterwards when it's all said and done."