Tom Hanks to Host Star-Studded Virtual Celebration for Biden Inauguration

It's going to be a virtual celebration full of top Hollywood stars and superstar musicians for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Hosted by Tom Hanks, the "Celebrating America" event will be headlined by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and R&B singer Ant Clemons, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said Wednesday.

The live 90-minute prime-time special will air at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The event, which will also include more to-be-announced performers, will be part of the mostly virtual celebration of Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the inauguration committee has focused on virtual events. The usual pomp-and-circumstance in Washington, D.C. has also been scaled back amid security concerns, with Americans urged to stay home and participate in the virtual events rather than traveling to Washington.

This special will feature speeches from both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in addition to spotlighting American heroes from the pandemic. It will follow other events of the day, including the official swearing-in, a planned wreath-laying on Arlington National Cemetery and a virtual "Parade Across America."

The program will air live on all the major networks (ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC) and will also be streamed live on the inaugural committee's YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch channels.

It will also air live on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DirecTV and U-verse.

"This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America united," inaugural committee chief Tony Allen said in a statement.

"We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program. Our first priority is safety--so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans."