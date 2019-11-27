Top Climber Emily Harrington Survives ‘Wild’ Fall at Yosemite’s El Capitan

Harrington chalked up her "accident" to being a lesson she will learn from

Professional climber Emily Harrington, who was hospitalized with cuts and scrapes after a frightening fall while scaling Yosemite's 3,200-foot El Capitan on Sunday, said she's going to be OK. 

Harrington, a U.S. national champion in sport climbing, posted on Instagram from a Fresno, California, hospital Tuesday that she had an accident and got "banged up," NBC News reported.

Harrington, 33, told "Today" after leaving the Community Regional Medical Center that "I actually feel better than I thought I would." 

She said she "lost consciousness for a period of time" after the "wild sideways fall," but eventually "could feel my fingers and toes, so I kind of knew that things were not super, super, super serious." 

In her Instagram post, Harrington, a five-time U.S. sport climbing champion, thanked fellow climbers, including her boyfriend, Adrian Ballinger, and Alex Honnold, who is the first person to climb El Capitan without a rope or harness and the subject of the 2018 Academy Award-winning documentary "Free Solo."

