Topless Pot Shop Could Be Coming to Western Mass.

By Cassie McGrath

In a saturated state cannabis market with over 200 dispensaries, two strip club owners are bringing what they know to Western Massachusetts: nudity.

The owners of Club Castaway, based in Whately, are looking to turn the space into a topless cannabis dispensary. The vision is to remove the alcohol and the dancing, and transform the building into a retail establishment — only with a sales staff that happens to be topless.

