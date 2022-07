You may not remember the name, but RHONY fans will know the incredibly gorgeous backdrop of Blue Stone Manor, owned by RHONY veteran Dorinda Medley.

The historic estate in the Berkshires also played host to the second season of 'The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip', with former players from the various Housewives' franchises in tow.

Dorinda gave a tour of her gorgeous mega-mansion to our own Ashley Bellman.

Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming now on Peacock.

